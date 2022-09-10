Darmian and Dimarco put the arrow. They are the favorites to play on the flanks in the match against Torino in which Inter are called to react after the defeats against Milan and Bayern Munich. But it won’t be easy against Ivan Juric’s team, with one point ahead in the standings over the Nerazzurri. Inzaghi will focus on fresh forces, where the external grenade will have to be stemmed: Valentino Lazaro, player owned by Inter on loan to Toro, and Mergim Vojvoda, assist-man in the home victory against Lecce.

the choices

Darmian and Dimarco should be the two big surprises in the San Siro match. Handanovic will return to the starting lineup and this is less strong news, considering that Inzaghi had already anticipated him after the match against Bayern: Onana did well, but in the league it will still be the captain’s turn. In front of which there will be Stefan de Vrij, looking for redemption after the difficulties in the derby and the bench against Bayern Munich as Nicolò Barella, who will recompose the trio in midfield after the exclusion in the Champions League. In front of a few doubts: it’s up to Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez, the two most reliable considering the absence of Lukaku – who will return to Milan, is expected at San Siro – and Correa’s difficulties.