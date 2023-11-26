Home » Inter draw with Juventus in the big game
Sports

Inter draw with Juventus in the big game

by admin
Inter draw with Juventus in the big game

Inter Milan continues to laugh at the top of the table in the Italian football championship. The employer of ÖFB team striker Marko Arnautovic drew 1-1 with Juventus in the “Derby d’Italia” in Turin on Sunday and kept their first pursuer two points away after the 13th round. Winning streaks ended for both teams. Juve had recently won five times in Serie A, Inter four times. Arnautovic was only substituted in the 89th minute of the heated game.

Dusan Vlahovic (27th) put the hosts in front after an ideal cross from Federico Chiesa. Six minutes later, Lautaro Martinez equalized for Salzburg’s Champions League group opponents after an assist from Marcus Thuram. As the second half continued, the focus was more on fighting than on playful brilliance, and sharing points was the logical consequence. A goal was no longer really in the air on either side.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  "The Custody" arrives on TV, music and poetry to tell the drama of emigration

You may also like

Wouter Vrancken on his guard: “You can only...

Balance between Turin and Fiorentina, ends 0-0

Basketball, NBA: Schröder scores next win with Brooklyn

What time does he play, on what channel...

Verstappen triumphs at the Bahrain GP. Sainz’s Ferrari...

Four goals in the wildlife park: KSC presents...

Basketball, third consecutive victory for Passalacqua Ragusa

Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola: The big coaching...

Confirmed formations for the La Liga match

ITALIAN SPRINT & RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy