Inter Milan continues to laugh at the top of the table in the Italian football championship. The employer of ÖFB team striker Marko Arnautovic drew 1-1 with Juventus in the “Derby d’Italia” in Turin on Sunday and kept their first pursuer two points away after the 13th round. Winning streaks ended for both teams. Juve had recently won five times in Serie A, Inter four times. Arnautovic was only substituted in the 89th minute of the heated game.

Dusan Vlahovic (27th) put the hosts in front after an ideal cross from Federico Chiesa. Six minutes later, Lautaro Martinez equalized for Salzburg’s Champions League group opponents after an assist from Marcus Thuram. As the second half continued, the focus was more on fighting than on playful brilliance, and sharing points was the logical consequence. A goal was no longer really in the air on either side.

