The Inter center forward flexes his muscles after the brace against Atalanta: “As usual, we started slowly and woke up after the goal we conceded. Suffering at Atalanta is fine.”
Are you amazed at how a 36-year-old named Edin Dzeko plays and how much he scores? He certainly is not and he reminds everyone immediately after the double with which Inter overturned Atalanta: “My performance does not surprise me, perhaps it surprises someone else. I have been doing this for 15 years”. How to blame the Bosnian who, in addition to being the indisputable best player in the field in Bergamo, deserves praise for the post-match analysis: “We started as usual, slowly, and then we woke up after the 1-0 on a penalty. When you win, it’s okay, also because after we played a great match and suffering at Atalanta is okay. “
The future
If self-confidence is not lacking, on a global level Dzeko prefers to work on one step at a time: “Napoli are having a great season, but the league is still long with many games to play. I really want it, as I am doing. doing now, and I do my best. The contract? Now I have it until June, then let’s see … “. The smile denies hypotheses of tensions on the subject, we will talk about it again.
