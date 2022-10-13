The goal against Barcelona could be the rebirth for the German, as happened for the Dane at the time of Conte with the winning free-kick against Milan. From here to the World Cup, the future can be played for the Nerazzurri

After a match against Juventus, when he was playing for Atalanta, Robin Gosens was “rebounded” by Cristiano Ronaldo. “Can I have your shirt?”. “No”. Another great champion of our time, Robert Lewandowski, ruined the German’s night of glory by scoring the 3-3 goal and postponing the Inter party. Gosens’ goal was already entering the recent history of the Nerazzurri, Lewa partially prevented it. In the end, the CR7 jersey came to Robin, given to him by his team mates from Atalanta. And thanks to his fellow Inter fans, qualification for the round of 16 can be reached, which would bring the winger’s goal back to the Nerazzurri Olympus. Contributing, who knows, to write a new chapter of Gosens’ Inter adventure.

SELF-ESTEEM — Moments in football can change everything. The first leg victory against Barcelona, ​​for example, seems to have reversed the course of Inter’s season. Likewise, the entrance to the Camp Nou smacks of rebirth for Gosens. A performance to ride, to fill the baggage of one’s self-esteem and return to plow the left wing, as in Gasperini’s time. The embrace of teammates and staff, after the 3-2 goal, is that of a people who are still waiting for him. Because Dimarco is doing great, true, but a Gosens in top format can be a fundamental element to get back into the league and continue to dream in the Champions League. See also Inter in the name of continuity: the staff from the first team to the youth teams confirmed

PERFORMANCE — On the occasion of the goal, the real Gosens was seen again. Ball of Onana for Lautaro Martinez, alone on an island until the arrival of the lightning bolt on the left, caught by the great Toro and good at beating Ter Stegen from before. Losing him was Frank Kessié, a player with whom he shares the Atalantine past but without ever having crossed paths with him in Zingonia. The German entered in the 76th minute and kicked twice in the face of the blaugrana goal, none like him among Inzaghi’s players. He has won three duels and lost a few balls, but in addition to the goal, the slide to recover a ball in the last seconds remains imprinted.

COME ERISSEN? — A new Gosens can be born from the Camp Nou. The Dutchman will do everything to convince Inzaghi and knows he has a lot to play from now to the World Cup: a month to finally gain centrality in the Nerazzurri, trying to represent a valid alternative to Dimarco. Until a few hours before the match against Barcelona there was talk of the transfer market, of a possible departure in January after the interest of Bayer Leverkusen in the last days of the summer session. There is still a lot to do to keep his place in Milan, it is impossible to make a living after a very heavy goal. At the time of Antonio Conte, Christian Eriksen became the starter after the winning free kick in the final of the Coppa Italia derby. A boost of confidence and self-esteem. Who knows it may not be the same for Gosens. The goal against Barça has not yet entered Inter history, but it can end soon. And he already knows about rebirth. See also Serie A, the probable formations: the last ones on the 9th day - LISTEN Serie A Line

