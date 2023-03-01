The question of the new stadium continues to be at the center of the debates of Milan, Inter and the Municipality. During the meeting that the clubs had yesterday at Palazzo Marino with Beppe Sala, the Rossoneri have made it official that they have a formal interest in building the facility on the area of ​​the former La Maura racecourse. Sala has given two or three weeks for a definitive answer: Milan will evaluate whether to continue in that direction or go back to the original project on which they have been working with Inter for years. Meanwhile, Alessandro Antonello, the Nerazzurri’s Corporate CEO, revealed that Inter have a plan B outside the Municipality of Milan. There are no official confirmations yet, but the identified area should be that of Assago.

Sala: “It seems that Milan are accelerating on the stadium”

Meanwhile, Beppe Sala has returned to the subject. “My hope is that Inter, even in a transitional phase, can stay at San Siro. Someone has said that the mayor is losing a battle, I don’t know why they say that.” This was stated by the mayor of Milan on the sidelines of the “DigiGreen” event. “If the teams want a new stadium, because they think they’ll get more revenue, I can’t do much about it,” adds Sala, explaining that Milan’s orientation seems clear and is to “go towards a stadium and with a precise project. Inter not yet, let’s see”. And then again: “This afternoon I will meet Gerry Cardinale to understand if Milan really want to go to the La Maura area, and therefore understand what to do. You can keep many hypotheses open but in the end you have to tighten”, adds Sala, specifying that “I think there is an acceleration of Milan and I want to verify it with the owners”. Today the mayor also meets the superintendent Emanuela Carpani, with whom he will address the San Siro theme “but not only”. As for the various hypotheses for the future of the new Milan stadium, Sala replies: “I can only listen and then technically check how to manage things”.