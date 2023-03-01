Home World Greta Thunberg stopped by the Norwegian police: the activist carried away by the agents – Video
World

Greta Thunberg stopped by the Norwegian police: the activist carried away by the agents – Video

by admin
Greta Thunberg stopped by the Norwegian police: the activist carried away by the agents – Video

Dear navigator, dear navigator,

you cannot read ilfattoquotidiano.it because you have denied consent relating to advertising. To continue reading us, accept the consents or become our Supporter (in this way you will browse without any advertisements).
We remind you that our work has a cost that is repaid by advertising and supporters. Your help is essential for us.

What do the two choices we propose imply:

  1. If you click “Accept consents” In this way, you consent to the processing of your personal data through the use of all cookies on the site, without prejudice to the possibility of revoking consent at any time. You will surf completely free and you will be able to view up to a maximum of 10 articles per month, and you will see advertising. What are Cookies?
  2. If you click on “Reject and Support Us” subscribe to a Supporter subscription to “ilfattoquotidiano.it”, at the promotional cost of €1 per month for 3 months. Starting from the fourth month, the cost of the subscription will become €5.99 per month, all while maintaining your current settings. As a subscriber you will be able to browse without any type of advertising.

See also  WHO recommends widespread vaccination of the first malaria vaccine in some regions

You may also like

Facundo Campaco registered for Euroleague | Sports

LOGISTICS / Two maxi sheds complete the expansion...

Greta Thunberg carried away by police in Norway...

19 Chinese military jets flew over Taiwan’s airspace,...

Mao Weiming met with Dominican guests_Current Politics.News_Hunan Channel_Red...

STELLANTIS / 155 million dollars invested for three...

Michela Boldrini died in Kenya: the 39-year-old Italian...

The monks who produce the Chartreuse liqueur have...

Istat: 8% deficit in 2022, construction bonuses weigh....

Nigeria, Tinubu declared winner in the presidential elections....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy