Home Health Seventeen year old with bacterial meningitis: hundreds of contacts
Health

Seventeen year old with bacterial meningitis: hundreds of contacts

by admin
Seventeen year old with bacterial meningitis: hundreds of contacts

The seventeen-year-old boy is in the intensive care unit in serious condition; meanwhile, public health is busy tracing the contacts of the young man in recent days, which have risen to 280 (and growing).

Videos of Bianca Bonafede

The conditions of the seventeen year old from Vicenza

The 17 year old boy was hospitalized on 25 February in the San Bassiano hospital, with very high fever and loss of consciousness which forced him to stay in the ward of resuscitation of the Middle. It’s about bacterial meningitis of meningococcus type B; the first suspicious symptoms relating to the diagnosis later made date back to February 24, when the boy was training with one of his basketball teams; the young man, in fact, plays for two different clubs.
“The emergency room and intensive care doctors were able to immediately place the diagnostic suspicion, which was then confirmed very promptly by the analysis laboratory”, declared the director general of Local Health Unit 7 (Local Health Units), Carlo Greed.
“And the intervention of the Sisp was also very timely for the activity of contact tracing for the necessary prophylaxis. I therefore want to reassure citizens that there is no cause for alarm: those who have potentially been exposed to the infection have already been contacted by Sisp operators or will be in the next few hours”.

Tracing of contacts and movements

Precisely because of the boy’s commitments, the health authorities were immediately warned of the case, to allow a tracking of hers displacements and then gods contacts had in the previous 10 days, i.e. the period of disease incubation. We talk about schoolmates but also about basketball, family and friends, as the young man went to some parties. Initially, the people contacted were a decisive number, while now the quota has exceeded 280 individuals. To preserve the health of citizens it is essential that the contacts of the young person undergo prophylaxis.

See also  At the beach or in the pool (but also in the shower) take off your contact lenses

Read also: Valeria, who died of undiagnosed meningitis

news-letter-section “>

NEWS
LETTER

advice, news, curiosities and much more!

What is bacterial meningitis?

As reported by the Humanitas website, “With the term meningitis it indicates an acute inflammation of the meninges, or the lining membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. The pathology usually originates infectious and can be caused by viruses, bacteria or fungi. The virus-induced form occurs more frequently and is usually less severe. There bacterial meningitison the other hand, is rarer, but has much more serious, even fatal consequences”. The contagion can occur as a result of “close contact e prolonged with the sick person”, through the drops of saliva.

Graduated in Arts, Entertainment, Cultural Events at the IULM University of Milan, she is pursuing a Masters in Storytelling Arts. She is passionate about storytelling in all its forms, from narrative to…

You may also like

What to eat for high blood pressure?

Rising cost of food, healthy diet denied for...

BIRTH DEFECTS, ON WORLD DAY THE WORK OF...

promote physical activity even with prescriptions

Allergic rhinitis: symptoms, causes and remedies

Greece: collision between two trains, the death toll...

The digital driving license arrives in the EU,...

What causes neurodegenerative diseases? A $200,000 prize to...

The 7 rules to follow in order not...

Verona, lectio magistralis for professional and family caregivers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy