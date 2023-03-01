The seventeen-year-old boy is in the intensive care unit in serious condition; meanwhile, public health is busy tracing the contacts of the young man in recent days, which have risen to 280 (and growing).

The conditions of the seventeen year old from Vicenza



The 17 year old boy was hospitalized on 25 February in the San Bassiano hospital, with very high fever and loss of consciousness which forced him to stay in the ward of resuscitation of the Middle. It’s about bacterial meningitis of meningococcus type B; the first suspicious symptoms relating to the diagnosis later made date back to February 24, when the boy was training with one of his basketball teams; the young man, in fact, plays for two different clubs.

“The emergency room and intensive care doctors were able to immediately place the diagnostic suspicion, which was then confirmed very promptly by the analysis laboratory”, declared the director general of Local Health Unit 7 (Local Health Units), Carlo Greed.

“And the intervention of the Sisp was also very timely for the activity of contact tracing for the necessary prophylaxis. I therefore want to reassure citizens that there is no cause for alarm: those who have potentially been exposed to the infection have already been contacted by Sisp operators or will be in the next few hours”.

Tracing of contacts and movements



Precisely because of the boy’s commitments, the health authorities were immediately warned of the case, to allow a tracking of hers displacements and then gods contacts had in the previous 10 days, i.e. the period of disease incubation. We talk about schoolmates but also about basketball, family and friends, as the young man went to some parties. Initially, the people contacted were a decisive number, while now the quota has exceeded 280 individuals. To preserve the health of citizens it is essential that the contacts of the young person undergo prophylaxis.

Valeria, who died of undiagnosed meningitis

What is bacterial meningitis?



As reported by the Humanitas website, “With the term meningitis it indicates an acute inflammation of the meninges, or the lining membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. The pathology usually originates infectious and can be caused by viruses, bacteria or fungi. The virus-induced form occurs more frequently and is usually less severe. There bacterial meningitison the other hand, is rarer, but has much more serious, even fatal consequences”. The contagion can occur as a result of “close contact e prolonged with the sick person”, through the drops of saliva.