Lautaro Martinez is still in the balance for a starting shirt. Simone Inzaghi confirms this in the press conference on the eve of Inter-Barcelona: “This morning he underwent an examination in which nothing was highlighted. He ended the match tired, today he will do a partial training and we will see in what conditions he will be, it is to be evaluated” . On the pitch, however, the Cameroonian goalkeeper: “Goalkeepers? I will always evaluate game by game, tomorrow Onana will play”.

Both Inzaghi and Matteo Darmian, in a conference with his coach, underline how the match against Barcelona is an opportunity: “This situation changes with the victories – the words of the coach. We face one of the best teams in Europe, that in Monaco. of Bavaria has lost undeservedly if you look at the data. They have very high qualities in all the players, you will need a game of running, and determination. ” It is obviously a very delicate match, in which Inter will have to grit their teeth: “Barcelona are very strong and complete, they are one of the three teams that offer the best European football, we clearly know the importance of the match for an open ranking. The group is very prohibitive but we are Inter and we will try to play it with all our strength. Tomorrow it will be a match of suffering, we will have to be good at limiting them and then hitting them. ” To keep an eye on, in particular, an absolute level player: “They have incredible aggression and ball recovery, they know how to do everything in the possession and non-possession phase, plus this year they have also added Lewandowski who is a great player “.