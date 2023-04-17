Home » Inter, is fourth place better or aiming for the Champions League and Coppa Italia? The choice of the club
Sports

Inter, is fourth place better or aiming for the Champions League and Coppa Italia? The choice of the club

by admin
Inter, is fourth place better or aiming for the Champions League and Coppa Italia? The choice of the club

A league

Champions League schedule

Napoli brakes with Verona, but victory in the championship is approaching. Behind him, however, the fight is becoming more and more alive for a place in the Champions League: Lazio and Roma did well, Milan slowed down in Bologna while Inter collected another stoppage. Juve also falls. While waiting for Atalanta, what is the current situation for the 2023/24 European cups? Here are the results and calendar of the main contenders for Europe

THE 30th DAY

  • Spice-Lazio 0-3
  • Bologna-Milan 1-1
  • Napoli-Verona 0-0
  • Inter-Monza 0-1
  • Sassuolo-Juventus 1-0
  • Roma– Udinese 3-0
  • Fiorentina-Atalanta (Monday 17 April, 8.45pm)

RULES FOR ORDERING THE RANKING IN THE EVENT OF ARRIVAL WITH EQUAL POINTS

For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in direct matches (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded in a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order:

  • Points made in direct clashes among all teams that finished level
  • In the event of a further tie, the goal difference in head to head matches
  • General goal difference in the entire championship (whoever scored the most prevails in case of a further tie)
  • Draw

THE EUROPEAN PLACEMENTS

  • 1st place – Champions League group
  • 2nd place – Champions League group
  • 3rd place – Champions League group
  • 4th place – Champions League group
  • 5th place – Europa League groups
  • 6th place – Europa League groups
  • 7th place – Conference League play-offs
See also  Do it after 4 seconds: Mikal Bridges confirms his streak

THE VARIABLE ITALIAN CUP – Technically, the winner of the Italian Cup would have access to the Europa League by right together with the fifth (and sixth in the Conference), otherwise they would climb one position in the league. We will therefore have to wait for the final outcome of the tournament (the two semi-finals are Inter-Juve and Fiorentina-Cremonese)

You may also like

Handball, another defeat for KeyJey

Freiburg remains in the race for the premier...

The oldest annual marathon in the world

Rafael Nadal Bangt a Comeback

Diet for men over 50

FC Bayern: This sentence by Thomas Tuchel in...

Germani Brescia, with Derthona top in evaluation for...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Shenhua’s new home team...

Coach Oliver Glasner faces a fundamental question

Soccer Bundesliga: Rare guests in the eleven of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy