Woman killed by truck in Aguachica

María Arenilla Romero corresponds to the identity of the woman who died after being run over by a truck in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar.

Apparently, the driver of the vehicle did not realize that María Arenilla was behind his vehicle and when he reversed, he rammed her.

That was the version that the driver gave when he approached the Police at the Puerto Mosquito substation at approximately 8:20 am on Sunday.

The uniformed men left the driver at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office for the clarification of the fact.