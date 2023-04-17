Home » Woman killed by truck in Aguachica
News

Woman killed by truck in Aguachica

by admin
Woman killed by truck in Aguachica

María Arenilla Romero corresponds to the identity of the woman who died after being run over by a truck in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar.

Apparently, the driver of the vehicle did not realize that María Arenilla was behind his vehicle and when he reversed, he rammed her.

That was the version that the driver gave when he approached the Police at the Puerto Mosquito substation at approximately 8:20 am on Sunday.

The uniformed men left the driver at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office for the clarification of the fact.

See also  20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opens: Xi Jinping report shortens, proposes 'Chinese-style modernization' - BBC News

You may also like

On Saturday, an abandoned house on Ungru road...

The Commune, an example of peace in Pereira

The city’s optimization of the business environment construction...

Version 2.4 of the technical specifications for the...

Several dead and injured after shooting in the...

Popular economy head on against the ‘drop by...

against United Riccione ends 2 to 0 [notiziediprato.it]

Part of the roof of the Millennium Plaza...

The president of Ecuador is hospitalized for urinary...

The defect of ius postulandi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy