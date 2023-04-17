News Udinese – Does the penalty taker change? The latest after Pereyra’s mistake

Now it’s official and the Bianconeri change their penalty taker or at least this is the idea of ​​the press. The decision after Pereyra’s shot yesterday

Yesterday evening the second eleven-metre shot of the season arrived (in a row) for the bianconeri coached by Andrea Sottil. The designated penalty taker for this season of the championship showed up on the spot: Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra has passed away his shot towards the goal defended by Rui Patricio. A mistake that certainly hurts not only the player and the match itself, but also the morale of the team which from that moment on was no longer able to recover the disadvantage. The match ends and the question arises spontaneously, after what we have seen in the league in the last two days, the time has come change the hierarchy from eleven meters? Here is the possible solution.

The goal converted by Beto with all the necessary pressure, in full recovery and against a Monza with a great desire to make a difference, proved to be decisive to say the least. In this case it was the Portuguese footballer who saved the team from a really unfortunate and, to say the least, heavy defeat. Seeing Pereyra’s mistake and the impossibility of kicking from eleven meters due to his absence, the time seems to have come when different hierarchies can change.

Beto new penalty taker? — It’s not a certainty, but if more penalties arrive between now and the end of the season, that’s a lot probable that the former Portimonense striker will shoot him. Just bomber Beto has shown that he has the necessary coolness to take these shots and above all he is supported by the captain’s 0 on 2 in his last attempts from the penalty spot. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest and the votes assigned after the championship match played last night. Here’s who surprised and who disappointed after the match at the Stadio Olimpico against Mou’s Roma. Report cards of the evening << See also Russia says strike against Ukrainian troops, Ukrainian says it continues to advance in the south

April 17 – 09:04

