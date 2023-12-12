Home » Inter launches the 2023 Christmas campaign with the ‘Making Of’ video – Sport Marketing News
In recent seasons, Inter’s Christmas campaign has become a permanent fixture, which fans eagerly await. This year the Nerazzurri Club wanted to focus on the moments preceding the launch, showing the public an unprecedented look behind the scenes of the construction of the perfect Christmas for its fans, with an exceptional creative team.
Christmas in the making is the claim of the campaign, presented today through the launch video which ironically shows the behind the scenes of an exceptional creative team, engaged in brainstorming to build the perfect Christmas campaign.
The Christmas team, made up of the midfielder Davide Frattesi, the Inter Women forwards Marta Pandini and Agnese Bonfantini and the Legend Julio Cruz, under the careful guidance of the content creator Mario Caruso, will have the task of presenting the Inter Xmas Collection 2023, being able to count on the collaboration of Nerazzurri players Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Alessandro Bastoni to promote the various products in the collection, starting with the iconic Nerazzurri Christmas sweater.
The Inter Xmas Collection 2023 also consists of two hats, socks, a tie, a baby onesie and pajamas. Among the items for the home are the inevitable mug, the collectible duck, the Christmas baubles, the snow globe and the candle. Exclusively on Amazon, however, the poncho.
The products are already on sale on the Inter Online Store, on the Nerazzurri Brand Store on Amazon and on the Official Marketplace on Ebay. The Inter Xmas Collection 2023 can also be purchased in the Inter Stores in Galleria Passarella and San Siro.

