Inter, Lukaku on standby, Roma dreams of De Paul Milinkovic or Juve or stays at Lazio

Is always the line between Inter and England is hot in terms of the transfer market. The announcement made by OF ICEwho will leave Manchester United, opens the door on the arrival of ONANA in the court of Ten Hag. Part of that money will be used by the Nerazzurri management for the outright purchase of LUKAKU, but an initial proposal from Appiano Gentile would have been rejected by the London Blues, who are asking for 45 million euros. In short, it won’t be easy, but Inter will certainly try again, and in the meantime they will also have to look for a goalkeeper: there’s always pole TRUBIN dello Shakhtar.

The Juventus is approaching MILINKOVIC SAVIC, with which there would already be a verbal agreement starting from the 2024-’25 season, when the Sergeant now at Lazio would arrive at Continassa on a free transfer. But if POGBA were to accept the offers that came to him from Saudi Arabia (for now he has rejected them), then the new Juventus director, Giuntoli, would try to take Milinkovic right awaybut certainly not for the 40 million that Lazio president Lotito is asking for.

Perhaps Luca could be included in the operation PELLEGRINI and ROVELLAor two players that Sarri likes, who instead rejected SQUARE, who is free after the end of the contract with Juve and was offered to the biancocelesti. Rather, the Lazio coach pushes for him to share the conversation with Sassuolo for BERARDI e LOPEZ, players who, however, have a high quotation. For MARCOS LEONARDO the offer from Formello to Santos is always stopped at 12 million, and it’s not even clear what portion of the player’s card belongs to the Brazilian club: some say just 55%. So now we look forward to AMDOUNI of Basel. The track is also always hot for KERKEZ, Az Alkmaar left winger.

Mourinho is back in Rome, who immediately specified that he didn’t expect anything from the market, but in reality the technician would have made two specific requests to the club. In one case, that of MORATA (which Milan also always likes) complete with phone calls from ‘Mou’ himself and Dybala (his great friend) to the Spanish striker. The other player in the wishes of the Giallorossi coach is the world champion BY PAUL, but here it is a matter of understanding what the real costs of the operation would be. Moreover, the Argentine also has a salary lower than that of SABITZERan alternative name for the ‘Magic’ midfield, which in the meantime is breaking the sales record of a new shirt thanks to the passion of the fans.

And speaking of Rome: the former Giallorossi ZANIOLO he too, as well as Galatasaray to which he belongs, received offers from Saudi Arabia and in particular from Al Hilal, willing to go crazy for the blue. Incoming, the champion team of Turkey let the Trigoria club know that they were interested in SHOMURODOVwith the loan formula with the right (and no obligation) to redeem.

Frosinone asked CAGE al Milan, Daniel MALDINI he went on loan to Empoli, Verona is looking for MUTI at the specific request of the new Baroni coach. Torino has set the valuation of 30 million plus bonuses SCHURSwhat admirers in the Premier League.

