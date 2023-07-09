Home » Mick Jagger on marriage | Entertainment
World

Mick Jagger on marriage | Entertainment

by admin
Mick Jagger on marriage | Entertainment

Mick Jagger is a legend of rock and roll, but also a sworn bachelor!

Source: Profimedia

A 100,000 dollar diamond was “stunning” on her finger, which is why the world media reported that she will “soon step on a crazy stone”, but when you take into account her recent statement that it is a “promise ring” and not an engagement ring, but and the history of Miko’s statements about marriage, there is nothing of the whole story about the wedding!


See description

WOMEN DO THIS TO MAKE LIFE HARD FOR MEN: Mik now has a 36-year-old girl – he once made a FAKE WEDDING, even the young man didn’t tell!

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

Mick was once married to Jerry Hall, with whom he was previously in a relationship for 10 years and had two children. What no one, not even Jerry, knew was that the wedding ceremony was fake and the paper was invalid!

On one occasion, the weather rocker also revealed what he thought about marriage:

Source: Profimedia

“I can understand women who want to get married, because they know that if their man runs off with another woman – at least they have a piece of paper to make his life miserable. Ali I will never understand why a man wants to get married“, said Mick Jagger a long time ago.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:51 Svadba Izvor: Tiktok/bebeperez38indomable

Izvor: Tiktok/bebeperez38indomable

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Canadian judge: “Thumb emoji counts as a signature”

Tragic California Plane Crash Claims the Lives of...

Olympiakos fans insulted Kostas Slukas | Sport

Nikola Mirotic arrived in Belgrade | Sport

Palermo, again Louis Vuiton in the crosshairs of...

Chinese Enterprises Prioritize Biodiversity Conservation in Overseas Construction

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 09 July...

Germans eavesdropped on Prigozhin during the march on...

The Fight for Democracy: Claudia Paz y Paz’s...

The Rising Threat of Extreme Heat: The Impact...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy