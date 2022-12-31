“Naples? We have respect, not fear”. These are the words of Romelu Lukaku, anticipated by Sky Sport and part of the interview that will be broadcast tomorrow on Sky Sport 24. “Until a team has lifted the trophy, everything is possible in football – the words of the Belgian – If I believe it “Always. That’s why we play football, you have to believe in the impossible. People say it’s impossible? We’ll see at the end of the season which team lifts the trophy. But no one has lifted it yet, we’re still there, missing still 6 months. The championship ends on June 6th, guys: we are not yet on January 4th”.