Inter, Lukaku: “We believe in the Scudetto, the championship ends in June”

Inter, Lukaku: "We believe in the Scudetto, the championship ends in June"

Preview of the Inter striker’s interview with Sky.”Until a team lifts the trophy, anything is possible”

“Naples? We have respect, not fear”. These are the words of Romelu Lukaku, anticipated by Sky Sport and part of the interview that will be broadcast tomorrow on Sky Sport 24. “Until a team has lifted the trophy, everything is possible in football – the words of the Belgian – If I believe it “Always. That’s why we play football, you have to believe in the impossible. People say it’s impossible? We’ll see at the end of the season which team lifts the trophy. But no one has lifted it yet, we’re still there, missing still 6 months. The championship ends on June 6th, guys: we are not yet on January 4th”.

Against leaders Napoli, a great challenge is announced: “The coach is really strong. Spalletti has done an excellent job we must say. They have strong players, I have been out and I have seen many of their games. Napoli are in a good moment They are first in the standings. We have respect but not fear.”

December 31, 2022 (change December 31, 2022 | 17:54)

