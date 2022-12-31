Papa Francesco highlighted the “kindness” of Benedict XVIhis predecessor who died today at the age of 95, and, on the occasion of the “Te Deum” in St. Peter’s Basilica, the traditional year-end hymn of thanksgiving, expressed his gratitude “for his witness of faith and prayer , especially in these last years of retired life”.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio focused his homily on the concept of kindness, “a lifestyle that favors fraternity and social friendship”. “And speaking of kindness”, he said, “at this moment, our thoughts spontaneously turn to dearest Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who left us this morning. With emotion we remember his person so noble, so kind. And we feel in our hearts so much gratitude: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world; gratitude to him for all the good he has done, and above all for his testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his retired life”. “Only God – underlined the Pope – knows the value and strength of his intercession, of his sacrifices offered for the good of the Church”.

The funeral in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday

It is the first time that Pope Francis has spoken of his predecessor since his death. At the end of last Wednesday’s general audience, he surprisingly asked the faithful present in the Paul VI hall for prayers for the Pope Emeritus, who is “very ill”, praying to the “Lord to console and support him in this testimony of love to the Church to the end”. After the appointment with the faithful, Francis went to the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, where Joseph Ratzinger lived after his historic resignation in 2013. In the late afternoon, as reported today by the press office of the Holy See, the Pope emeritus had been imparted the anointing of the sick. This morning at 9.34 Benedict XVI passed away.

Tomorrow, January 1, Pope Francis will always preside over the traditional mass in the Vatican basilica for the solemnity of Mary most holy mother of God, an event on which the Church also celebrates the world day of peace, and at noon he will lead the recitation of the Angelus.

Starting from the morning of Monday 2 January, the body of Benedict XVI will be exhibited in St. Peter’s for the devotion of the faithful: from 9 to 19 on Monday, from 7 to 19 on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday at 9.30, Francis will preside over the funeral of his predecessor in St. Peter’s Square.