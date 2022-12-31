Home News Francis: “Grateful to Benedict XVI for his testimony over the years”
News

Francis: “Grateful to Benedict XVI for his testimony over the years”

by admin
Francis: “Grateful to Benedict XVI for his testimony over the years”

Papa Francesco highlighted the “kindness” of Benedict XVIhis predecessor who died today at the age of 95, and, on the occasion of the “Te Deum” in St. Peter’s Basilica, the traditional year-end hymn of thanksgiving, expressed his gratitude “for his witness of faith and prayer , especially in these last years of retired life”.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio focused his homily on the concept of kindness, “a lifestyle that favors fraternity and social friendship”. “And speaking of kindness”, he said, “at this moment, our thoughts spontaneously turn to dearest Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who left us this morning. With emotion we remember his person so noble, so kind. And we feel in our hearts so much gratitude: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world; gratitude to him for all the good he has done, and above all for his testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his retired life”. “Only God – underlined the Pope – knows the value and strength of his intercession, of his sacrifices offered for the good of the Church”.

The funeral in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday

It is the first time that Pope Francis has spoken of his predecessor since his death. At the end of last Wednesday’s general audience, he surprisingly asked the faithful present in the Paul VI hall for prayers for the Pope Emeritus, who is “very ill”, praying to the “Lord to console and support him in this testimony of love to the Church to the end”. After the appointment with the faithful, Francis went to the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, where Joseph Ratzinger lived after his historic resignation in 2013. In the late afternoon, as reported today by the press office of the Holy See, the Pope emeritus had been imparted the anointing of the sick. This morning at 9.34 Benedict XVI passed away.

See also  Afghan regime changes, China and Tajikistan hold joint counter-terrorism exercises | Morning Post

Tomorrow, January 1, Pope Francis will always preside over the traditional mass in the Vatican basilica for the solemnity of Mary most holy mother of God, an event on which the Church also celebrates the world day of peace, and at noon he will lead the recitation of the Angelus.

Starting from the morning of Monday 2 January, the body of Benedict XVI will be exhibited in St. Peter’s for the devotion of the faithful: from 9 to 19 on Monday, from 7 to 19 on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday at 9.30, Francis will preside over the funeral of his predecessor in St. Peter’s Square.

You may also like

He falls from the tree and flies to...

Beijing Disease Control Reminder: The two festivals are...

Zhang Wenhong: The infection rate in major Chinese...

End of year concert at the Verdi dedicated...

The outbreak of the epidemic in China caused...

Court of Auditors, archiving for the Pais Becher...

Li Zhi’s British Security Act: The Standing Committee...

Energy, new bill calculation in spring: those who...

Shi Chuanyun: The Pandemic Covers Beijing Wang Xiaohong...

The End of a Paradoxical Papacy – John...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy