Inter Manchester City, Costacurta: ‘With Milan as favorites we lost against Marseille..’

An Italian in every final: it has already happened 4 times
After Inter in the Champions League, Roma and Fiorentina also reach the final of the Europa League and Conference. It is the fifth time in UEFA history that we have at least one Italian team in each of the European finals. The last precedent dates back to 29 years ago. On another occasion, however, we managed to score en plein. Here are all the previous ones…
ITALIAN EN PLEIN IN EUROPE: THREE TEAMS IN THE FINAL!
- Inter, Rome and Fiorentina: they are the Italian queens in Europe, our three teams qualified for the final of Champions, Europa League e Conference
- The nerazzurri will face the Manchester City in the Champions League, the Giallorossi will face the Seville in the Europa League and the Viola in the Conference will find the West Ham
- Solo four more times in history at least one Italian team had qualified for the final of every European competition in the same season
Here’s when and how the precedents went
1988/89 – CHAMPIONS CUP
- Steaua Bucarest-MILAN 0-4 (in Barcelona)
Markers: 18′ e 38′ Gullit, 28′ e 46′ Van Basten
1988/89 – COPPA UEFA
- outward: NAPOLI– Stuttgart 2-1
Markers: 17′ Gaudino (S), 60′ rig. Maradona (N), 88′ Careca (N)
- Return: Stuttgart-NAPOLI 3-3
Markers: 18′ Alemao (N), 27′ Klinsmann (S), 39′ Ferrara (N), 62′ Careca (N), 70′ aut. De Napoli (S), 89′ Schmaler (N)