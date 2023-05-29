Home » Inter Manchester City, Costacurta: ‘With Milan as favorites we lost against Marseille..’
Sports

Inter Manchester City, Costacurta: ‘With Milan as favorites we lost against Marseille..’

by admin
Inter Manchester City, Costacurta: ‘With Milan as favorites we lost against Marseille..’

do you remember when?

An Italian in every final: it has already happened 4 times

After Inter in the Champions League, Roma and Fiorentina also reach the final of the Europa League and Conference. It is the fifth time in UEFA history that we have at least one Italian team in each of the European finals. The last precedent dates back to 29 years ago. On another occasion, however, we managed to score en plein. Here are all the previous ones…

ITALIAN EN PLEIN IN EUROPE: THREE TEAMS IN THE FINAL!

  • Inter, Rome and Fiorentina: they are the Italian queens in Europe, our three teams qualified for the final of Champions, Europa League e Conference
  • The nerazzurri will face the Manchester City in the Champions League, the Giallorossi will face the Seville in the Europa League and the Viola in the Conference will find the West Ham
  • Solo four more times in history at least one Italian team had qualified for the final of every European competition in the same season

Here’s when and how the precedents went

1988/89 – CHAMPIONS CUP

  • Steaua Bucarest-MILAN 0-4 (in Barcelona)

Markers: 18′ e 38′ Gullit, 28′ e 46′ Van Basten

1988/89 – COPPA UEFA

  • outward: NAPOLI– Stuttgart 2-1

Markers: 17′ Gaudino (S), 60′ rig. Maradona (N), 88′ Careca (N)

  • Return: Stuttgart-NAPOLI 3-3

Markers: 18′ Alemao (N), 27′ Klinsmann (S), 39′ Ferrara (N), 62′ Careca (N), 70′ aut. De Napoli (S), 89′ Schmaler (N)

See also  National Fitness Day Tennis Everyday 2022 "Hong Kong Jockey Club Cup" Tennis Member Rating Open Doubles Annual Final Shooting-China Daily

You may also like

the “great leap” of the Chinese on the...

Europa League: Montella ‘Roma support on Wednesday, Mou...

WC hockey 2023 | The hockey fairy tale...

French Open 2023: Grand Slam using AI to...

St. Pölten’s women keep Double dry

he pretends to be ill and goes to...

QB Josh Love heats up, Panthers end four-game...

matches and results for Monday 29 May

The income of more than €6,000 that this...

Disappointed Hašek after Brno’s relegation: Ševčík? He is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy