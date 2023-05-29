Home » Roglic won his first Giro d’Italia
Roglic won his first Giro d’Italia

by admin
Julian Andres Santa

For the first time in history, the 33-year-old Slovenian cyclist, Primoz Roglic, from Jumbo-Visma, became champion of the Giro d’Italia, extending his record by adding his fourth victory in a general classification of a grand tour, after having consecrated the editions of the Tour of Spain in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Overcame a mechanical mishap

In the middle of the last stage, the rider had to overcome a mechanical mishap. “My chain fell off but that’s part of cycling. I started over, got on the bike and just kept going uphill. You never want these things to happen, but I was able to put the chain back on and restart the ride.”

Award for your constancy

“This is incredible. In the end it is not about the victory itself, it is about the people, the energy, those incredible moments to live and remember”, pointed out the cyclist who was escorted to the final podium by Geraint Thomas and Joao Almeida.

How did the Colombians end up?

Einer Rubio was the best of our team, finishing in 11th place overall, while Santiago Buitrago did so in 13th place. One of those who came out quite disappointed was Fernando Gaviria from Antioquia, at the end of the Italian competition in 118th place. .

