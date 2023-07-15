Inter Media House, new Digital Ecosystem and boom in content, the Nerazzurri community reaches 64 million fans

In the 2022/2023 season, Inter Media House distributed around 55,000 pieces of content (+29%) across 24 channels, generating 5.4 billion impressions.

The social channels TikTok (+102%), Twitch (+54%), WeChat (+53%) and Douyin (+18%) are growing rapidly

Exploits of video views both total (1.5 billion views; +165%) and related to Chinese social accounts (95 million views; +593%)

Inter Media House, the project born in 2017 with the aim of accompanying fans in the world of Inter through quality content, unique experiences and innovative fan engagement models, in 2022/2023 confirmed the highly successful relationship with the Nerazzurri community, increased by an additional 10 million compared to the previous season, for a total of 64 million fans worldwide.

From new signings to triumphs in the Italian Super Cup and in the Italian Cup, from Chinese New Year to the exciting Road to Istanbul, without forgetting the unveal of the new kits and marketing activations for commercial partners, Inter Media House, with around 55,000 contents distributed (+29%) on 24 channels, generating 5.4 billion impressions and involving fans and enthusiasts for 280 million total engagement.

In detail, with 255 million impressions, the UEFA Champions League final was the editorial activity with the greatest visibility during the season, while the celebration of the Chinese New Year was the non-sports campaign with the highest number of views ( 21.8 million).

Among the channels that have recorded the greatest growth in terms of fanbase are the TikTok accounts (+102%, here the video celebrating the 10 million followers), Douyin (+18%), Twitch (+54%) and WeChat ( +53%).

Furthermore, thanks to the launch in July 2022 of the new digital ecosystem, which testifies to the Club’s continuous investment in new and increasingly innovative tools, capable of offering ever more personalized and exclusive experiences to fans from all over the world and with the language of younger generations, the site’s users increased by 136% in the last season for a total of 6.3 million users who registered 29 million total page views.

Finally, it is worth mentioning an exploit of both total video views (1.5 billion views; +165%) and related to Chinese social accounts (95 million views; +593%).

Results that confirm the will of FC Internazionale Milano to continue developing its brand through a path of innovation, digitization and entertainment, in the awareness of the need to dialogue with the various segments of an increasingly diversified, international and young public, accustomed to using the world of sport and lifestyle in a new way, but without forgetting to engage the more “traditional” fans and the Italian core fan base.

