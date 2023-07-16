Home » Inter Miami CF to Unveil Lionel Messi: All You Need to Know
Sports

Inter Miami CF to Unveil Lionel Messi: All You Need to Know

by admin
Inter Miami CF to Unveil Lionel Messi: All You Need to Know

Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated presentation with Inter Miami CF is set to take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this Sunday, July 16. The stadium, which has a capacity of 19,100 fans, has undergone additional seat installations in preparation for the event. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 6 pm Miami time.

For fans in other cities, the presentation will be broadcasted at different times. In Buenos Aires, Argentina, the event will start at 7 p.m., while in Mexico City, Mexico, it will be at 4 p.m. In Bogotá, Colombia, fans can watch the presentation at 5 p.m., and in Madrid, Spain, it will be at 00:00 (midnight).

Inter Miami has announced that season ticket holders will have priority to attend “The Unveil” event. These fans will receive free tickets to the historic evening, and they will receive an email with the necessary information to register. The registration deadline for ticket reservations is Tuesday at 11:59 pm ET. If any tickets remain after the registration period, they will be made available for sale to the general public.

For those unable to attend in person, Apple holds the broadcasting rights to MLS. In the United States, the presentation can be watched on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and Fox Sports channels. Streaming options include ESPN+ and fuboTV.

With excitement building, this presentation promises to be a momentous occasion for Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi fans alike.

See also  MPs urge Premier League to agree EFL funding deal or risk forced settlement

You may also like

Schweinberger second at the premiere race in Stuttgart

“I have no doubt that we are going...

Mexico Secures Ninth Gold Cup Victory with Santiago...

Guillaume Vizade, after Les Bleuets’ victory at Euro...

Selma Bacha, victim of a sprain, remains with...

Andre Onana: Manchester United on brink of signing...

Insurance for Vitík? The next reinforcement for Sparta...

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to...

Rodionov follows Thiem into the Gstaad main draw

Zion Williamson: I’m trying to make up for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy