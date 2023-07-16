Inter Miami CF to Unveil Lionel Messi: All You Need to Know

Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated presentation with Inter Miami CF is set to take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this Sunday, July 16. The stadium, which has a capacity of 19,100 fans, has undergone additional seat installations in preparation for the event. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 6 pm Miami time.

For fans in other cities, the presentation will be broadcasted at different times. In Buenos Aires, Argentina, the event will start at 7 p.m., while in Mexico City, Mexico, it will be at 4 p.m. In Bogotá, Colombia, fans can watch the presentation at 5 p.m., and in Madrid, Spain, it will be at 00:00 (midnight).

Inter Miami has announced that season ticket holders will have priority to attend “The Unveil” event. These fans will receive free tickets to the historic evening, and they will receive an email with the necessary information to register. The registration deadline for ticket reservations is Tuesday at 11:59 pm ET. If any tickets remain after the registration period, they will be made available for sale to the general public.

For those unable to attend in person, Apple holds the broadcasting rights to MLS. In the United States, the presentation can be watched on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and Fox Sports channels. Streaming options include ESPN+ and fuboTV.

With excitement building, this presentation promises to be a momentous occasion for Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi fans alike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

