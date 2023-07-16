Basilisa Ritual Teatral, an interactive play in Risaralda

Thanks to the national coordination of the Ministry of Culture of Colombia, it will be carried out as a tour in Santa Rosa de Cabal and Dosquebradas.

Basilisa Ritual Teatral is a ritual proposal based on a mythical tale of Russian folklore called “Vasilisa La Hermosa” and on the analysis of the same tale made by Clarissa Pinkola in her book “Women who run with the wolves”. This story narrates the journey of initiation to intuition of a woman lacking in affection, who has hit bottom in the annulment of her being.

During the Theatrical Ritual, the participants accompany the protagonist of the story on her journey, while doing the main tasks that she must perform, to distinguish her psychic enemies and overcome them. It is a psychological battle for self-affirmation.

“In this artistic experience, the senses predominate and there is a tendency to enter the darkness to clarify the soul. It is a journey loaded with symbolism where any of us can be Basilisa in search of her inner being”, affirms María Claudia López, director of Crearte.

This year, thanks to the national coordination of the Ministry of Culture of Colombia

“Basilisa, Ritual Teatral” will be performed as a tour focusing on the rural public of Santa Rosa de Cabal and Dosquebradas.

The difference

This play differs from the others due to two factors: it is a Ritual Theater that takes place in the countryside. This implies that the ritual character invites to connect with the origin, in this case, with the wild woman, the feminine essence, since it is an ancestral encounter with the purpose of healing. And the stage in the field allows to generate a direct connection with the space and be close to the public.

This work is carried out by the Crearte Cultural Foundation, a private non-profit entity with 33 years of experience, located in Pereira, with its cast Aves del Paraíso.

“The purpose of the Foundation is to contribute to the Cultural and educational development of the country, through the different artistic areas, placing special importance on the cultural and artistic development of all groups of the population, carrying out pedagogical and creative processes in different communities. , making psychosocial intervention through art”, concludes María Claudia López, director of Crearte, a private non-profit entity with 33 years of experience.

To purchase tickets, interested parties contact the following email:

[email protected]

dosquebradas

Place: Bioflora Park, Km 2 via la Romelia, Los Rosales Tourist Farm,

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm

Santa Rosa

Location: Unisarc. Vereda el Jazmín, kilometer 4. Via Santa Rosa de Cabal.

Time: 6:00 pm

chinchina.

Date: July 29, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm

