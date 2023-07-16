Title: Ukrainian Soldiers Share Harrowing Tales of Battle to Recapture Bakhmut from Russian Troops

Bakhmut, Ukraine – In a week-long battle against Russian troops to recapture the devastated city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers are facing unimaginable challenges. Yuriy Korpan, a 39-year-old father of three sons, speaks of the toll the fighting has taken on him and his comrades. “On the battlefield, you have to kill,” he solemnly repeats, his weary face a testament to the horrors experienced.

Since falling into Russian hands in May, Bakhmut has become a central focus of Ukraine’s counter-offensive efforts. Formerly employed in the construction sector, Korpan vividly recalls the last day he was at the front. “The shelling began at four in the morning, with mortars and artillery,” he recalls. The enemy’s relentless attacks pushed the Ukrainian army to respond with equal force, deploying machine guns, RPGs, grenade launchers, and mortars.

When asked about the psychological toll of combat, Korpan acknowledges that fear is present but emphasizes that it must be overcome. “Not in combat should you be afraid, you have to carry out the task clearly. Fear is also an enemy,” he explains. The adrenaline-fueled intensity of battle keeps their senses heightened, providing a singular focus on protecting their lives and the lives of their fellow soldiers.

The physical toll of battle is immense, with soldiers experiencing exhaustion and muscle soreness in the aftermath. Slowly advancing around Bakhmut, the Ukrainian troops face bitter fighting, as reported by the Defense Ministry. Vitaliy Stolyarchuk, a 31-year-old commander in the region, acknowledges the terror they feel, relying on his faith and a sharp focus to navigate the chaos. “You need to have a cool head and 360-degree eyes,” he says.

Taking someone’s life is not an easy task, but for Stolyarchuk and his comrades, it has become a grim reality. The Russians put up intense resistance, and with an artillery preparation, Ukrainian soldiers go out to finish off those who remain. However, they do not count the number of lives taken. “It is impossible and not It makes sense,” Korpan replies. “I didn’t count the dead Russians! Only beginners do that.”

Aside from direct combat, Ukrainian soldiers also face the threat of anti-personnel mines left behind by the retreating Russian troops. The high risk of stepping into these traps has resulted in an increasing number of injuries, particularly on the lower extremities. Doctor Volodimir Veselovsky, who volunteers at a stabilization point where wounded soldiers receive first aid, stated that they have seen a rise in mine-related injuries, some of which require amputations.

Artillery attacks, including the dreaded Soviet Grad multiple rocket launchers, continue to be a significant source of injuries. “A solid zone where everything burns and explodes. It also has a huge psychological impact [on the Russians],” notes battalion leader “Yary.” The relentless attacks have been observed to not only cause physical harm but also force some Russian soldiers to abandon their posts and flee.

Amidst the horrors of war, there is still a glimmer of hope for Ukrainian soldiers like Korpan. He dreams of expelling the enemy from their land, restoring peace, and rebuilding the country. “I hope that we will expel this evil from our land until the [montes] Urals, and the husbands will return to their wives, and the children to their parents,” he says with determination.

As the battle for Bakhmut rages on, the bravery and resilience of Ukrainian soldiers continue to inspire their comrades and the nation they fight to defend.

