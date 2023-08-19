Inter Monza, Inzaghi: ‘Something is still missing to complete the squad’. Video

The Nerazzurri coach launched 7 new transfer market signings: “Thuram did what he had to do, some of them don’t need introductions. So many ballots? It’s nice to be able to choose”. On the transfer market: “There’s still something missing to complete the squad but I know the club is working hard. Pavard? I won’t name names, but we’re discovered there.” Lautaro: “Immediately a good signal. Lukaku? Speech closed”. Mkhitaryan: “The lost final gave us more strength and more desire to win”

Inzaghi, good first time. His third season in charge of Inter began with a win, a brace from Lautaro and six and a half debuts. Sommer and Thuram immediately, then also Cuadrado, Carlos Augusto, the return of Arnautovic, Frattesi and Bisseck: “It was a good victory, I’m satisfied with whoever started and who took over – were his words to Sky Sport after the 2- 0 -. I saw enthusiasm and took positive ideas”. On the singles: “Thuram did what he had to do, a great race, he wasn’t very lucky in a couple of situations. For some of the others new to the market there is no need for an introduction. Darmian? He had some ankle problems but he grit his teeth.”

“We have an obligation to make the fans happy.”

On the theme of the many new faces (and the many farewells) and the unity of the group: “Yes, we have changed a lot, a lot. Both by company choice and by the players themselves. But you can see a team that has certain automatisms. We started from two seasons done well and we want to improve even more. Something is still missing to complete the squad, but I know the club is working hard. We have an obligation to make the fans happy”. But who? The name is that of Pavard and, perhaps, of a midfielder after the failed deal for Samardzic: “They are players from other teams – says Inzaghi -, I don’t want to name names, but we are discovered there. The market is always evolving and anything can happen. Last year I asked for double players in every position, including three valuable goalkeepers; all because I want competition between boys. We also know that we have lost five of the best players in their role in Italy. I definitely saw great enthusiasm in the group.”

“So many ballots? It’s never a problem to have so many choices”

Always on the subject of new faces: “Will Arnautovic give me training problems? We hope to have them in reality they never are. In a team like Inter you always have doubts”. And on the possible ballots Dimarco/Carlos Augusto, Dumfries/Cuadrado and Thuram/Arnautovic: “No problem, I repeat, I have smart kids who know that everyone has alternatives. On the outside, then, it’s the most expensive role and in fact I made a change in the 20th minute of the second half”.

Lautaro: “Immediately a good signal. Lukaku? Speech closed”

In the post-match also the words of the MVP: “We did an important preparation and friendly matches. It was important to give a signal right away, last year with Monza we had many difficulties. Playing in this stadium is always special, even the new ones have done it. Lukaku? Speech closed”.

Mkhitaryan: “The lost final gives us more strength and more desire to win”

The Armenian’s post-match analysis: “The only thing that has changed are the players, lost ten and taken eight-nine. But we continued what we did last year. We needed to start the championship like this. Many new players are young and less experienced? Now we have players with different characteristics, but all good. We will do everything to help them. The Champions League Final? It hurts to lose it, but certainly having played it has given us more strength and more desire to win. Lukaku? We were all surprised, but that’s already the past.”

Winning debut for Inter by Simone Inzaghi, who rules Monza at San Siro with a brace from Lautaro Martinez (man of the match). Also the entry of Marko Arnautovic, who has just arrived from Bologna, did well. Below are all the scores from the match by Andrea Marinozzi INTER-MONZA: ALL ABOUT THE MATCH

