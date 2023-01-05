Home Sports Inter-Naples, the words of Simone Inzaghi: “An enterprise”
The Inter coach after the victory over Napoli: “Championship reopened? There are so many games left… Dzeko has technique and physical strength, he guarantees a lot”

Three fundamental points to get closer to Napoli and reopen the Scudetto race. Inter did what they had to do and Simone Inzaghi can only be satisfied: “It was a feat – attacks the coach on Dazn’s microphones – and he must give us great confidence for the future and help in the run-up, which is game from afar. I’m proud of the boys, they helped each other on the pitch, it was a pleasure to see them. They had a great match but now we have to continue like this. I was curious to see the team after this long stop but I was serene because we’ve been playing since 2 December We’re trained well.”

Talking about the match winner is inevitable: “Dzeko is doing very well, we’ve been together for a year and a half, he has technique, physical strength, he’s giving us a lot”. They then ask him about Calhanoglu in the role of assistant Brozovic: “On an evening like this it’s difficult to name singles but his path is certainly positive, we’ve been in an emergency in that role for 5 months, Calha is doing very well. Today he shortened on Lobotka , closed the trajectories on Osimhen “. And again on the match: “Each match makes history in itself, we could have scored already in the first half, their goalkeeper was good on Dimarco. but we were always concentrated, we had prepared well. In the last 10 we won 9 and lost only with Juve. And in the middle there was a tough Champions League group that went great. We lost points at the start, now we just have to look at ourselves, hoping to recover Brozovic too, given that playing every three days is complicated “Championship reopened? There are so many races to go… With this long stop everything is new for everyone, we will have to do better and better. In front of the others they have all won”.

