Inter PSG, Simone Inzaghi’s words: ‘A positive tour, we find brilliance’

It’s a Simone Inzaghi doubly satisfied, what after the comeback victory on Psg speak to Inter tv: the coach ofInter is happy with the success against the French champions but also draws a positive balance of the entire tour Japan. “We played an important match against a very technical, strong team -said the Inter coach- It’s normal that we’ll find brilliance between now and 19 August. We suffered initially, then we organized ourselves well, we improved our management , created our chances, we went under for Vitinha’s Euro goal and then we were good at overturning it”. A team that is now expected to return to Italy and what will Inter start working on? “On brilliance because workloads are important, we’re working well but with so much heat, we’ll try to improve further -added the coach- The boys have given great availability and I’m happy with how they’re training. We’ve been working since 13 July, the Nationals arrived on the 18th, we have a lot to improve but I’m happy with the application that I see from everyone every day”. Then a final assessment of the tour in Japan: “Well, we worked a lot, there is a lot of heat and the time difference is difficult to dispose of but I’m satisfied, the boys have given great availability”.

