The charges against Trump for trying to reverse the result of the 2020 elections

Count One: Conspiracy to defraud the United States

For this crime, Trump could face a maximum sentence of five years.

The grand jury that has indicted the former president considers that he conspired to “alter, obstruct and reject” the operation of the federal government, through “dishonesty, fraud and lies” in various ways.

He claims that Trump and his allies knowingly made “false claims” of voter fraud to get state legislators and election officials to reverse “legitimate results” of the election.

“The defendant pushed officials in some states to ignore the popular vote, disenfranchise millions of voters, reject legitimate voters, and cause illegitimate voters to verify and vote in favor of the defendant,” the brief states.

In this sense, it is claimed that Trump and his collaborators organized “fraudulent” lists of voters in seven key states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin).

The indictment describes how this resulted in those “fraudulent” voters coming together on Election Day to cast a ballot, also described as “fraudulent” by the grand jury, for Trump, and signing certificates stating in a “false” way they appeared as legitimate voters.

It also tells how Trump and his allies “attempted to use the authority of the Department of Justice” to carry out “false” investigations and send letters to key states alleging that the Attorney General’s Office had “significant concerns” that could have an impact on the election results.

Regarding January 6, 2021, the then president allegedly tried to convince his vice president, Mike Pence, who was acting as speaker of the Upper House that day in the session to ratify Biden’s electoral victory in Congress, to alter the results. of the elections

When it became clear that Pence was not going to cooperate, Trump tried to take advantage of a mob assault on Capitol Hill by “redoubling his efforts to raise false claims of voter fraud and convince members of Congress to further delay the vote.” ratification” of Biden, says the text.