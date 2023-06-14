Inter reinforcements arrive, Milan reconsider, Zaniolo is back in fashion, telenovela Mbappé and the Premier still against racism

Skriniar’s heir

After the great refusal of Romelu Lukakuwho would have said no toSaudi Arabial’Inter is preparing to weave plots for the incoming market. Kalidou Koulibaly. e Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are the names that tickle the fine palate of the fans, which disposed of the final Champions League they dive into the season to come.

In the summit between the club and the coach, several names circulated, but that of the defender of Chelsea and the midfielder Lazio they seem to be concrete goals. Koulibaly he would be one of those players who could go to the top of the Blues transfer list, Milinkovic-Savic Juve has been in orbit for some weeks now and has also ended up in the crosshairs of the nerazzurri, with Simone Inzaghi who would find him again after the years spent at Lazio.

Milan thinks about it, Barcelona are also in the running

Lazar Samardzic interested in Napolibut beware of the competition from Lazio. Il Milan however, it seems the team that more than all until now, has shown interest in the Serbian midfielder ofUdinese.

Last summer the 21-year-old player born in Berlinhad been preferred The Ketelaere, but the Rossoneri seem to have reconsidered and could ask the Friulians about it again. But beware of foreign sirens too, from Spain let it be known that the Barcelona would be interested in the deal.

Zaniolo flashback, but Aston Villa…

Nicolo Zaniolo also last year was finished under the magnifying glass of Juventuswho this year seems more intent on carrying the ex than ever Roma in the shade of Mole. After winning the Turkish championship, Zaniolo could pack to leave Istanbul and veer to other shores.

The Juventus it would be a welcome team, but in the last few hours the ambitious one is also advancing in an overbearing way Aston Villa Of Unai Emery who after the European qualification would like to build a competitive team to fight on several fronts. Among the nostalgic return in A league and the charm of Premier Leaguethe last word belongs to Zaniolo.

Mbappé here we go again

According to the transalpine press, the French striker would have refused the extension of his contract from 2024 to 2025, and the Spanish sirens return punctually with the Real Madrid in the front row. L’Team reports that the Spanish would be ready to go further i 200 million euros for the tag of the bomber under the PSG. It will be a summer of fire on theParis-Madrid axis.

The Premier League stands with Joelinton

“We sympathize with Joelinton. Racism or any form of discrimination will not be tolerated by the Premier League. We will continue to work with companies to ensure incidents are reported and investigated and that perpetrators of abuse and offenses face consequences.” This is the message of closeness from the leaders of the English top division to the Brazilian striker of Newcastlewho claimed he was the victim of racist abuse on social media after the league match between Newcastle and Arsenal.