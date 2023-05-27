Home » Inter secures a Champions League ticket – sport.ORF.at
Inter Milan secured participation in the next edition of the Champions League on Saturday. The “Nerazzurri” celebrated a 3-2 home win against Atalanta Bergamo, moving up to second place in Serie A at least temporarily and can no longer be pushed out of the top four.

Inter could have secured a place in the premier class by beating Manchester City in the final on June 10 in Istanbul.

Romelu Lukaku (1st), Nicolo Barella (3rd) and Lautaro Martinez (77th) scored the goals for the Milanese against Atalanta. A goal by Mario Pasalic (36th) and an own goal by Andre Onana (91st) were not enough for fifth-placed Atalanta.

