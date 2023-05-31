Inter sense the deal, Milan two strikes on the way? Juve collects from London, Reus heart Borussia and Ferrero against everyone

Free transfer deal for Inter

Defender 33-year-old contract expiring with the Real Madrid, Nacho Fernandez seems to be the right profile to go and reinforce the defensive department of theInter. The free transfer deal appeals to the Nerazzurri, the defender has yet to decide what to do, but the move to Milano it would be a good gain both for the Milanese club and for the player, who at 33 would probably have the last chance of his career to play at a high level.

As reported by Brandthe first team show a real interest in the defender’s Real Madrid was theInterwhich would add experience and charisma to the defence, which could lose some pieces next year.

Milan: not just Openda

Ikoma-Loïs Apprentices seems ever closer to Milandal Lens they would not oppose to have the 23-year-old striker set off in management Milanobut the Rossoneri also and always evaluating the profile of Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The midfielder of Chelseaexploded in Crystal Palace, no longer seems to be part of the Blues’ tactical chessboard and could therefore veer towards other shores. The Rossoneri are trying to figure out if there are enough conditions to bring the Englishman into the shadow of the Madonna. Loftus-Cheek it would reinforce the midline, which between injuries and doubts related to possible transfers, must be strengthened in view of the season to come.

35 million in the black and white coffers

Dejan Kulusevski should stay at London, contrary to what one might predict until a few weeks ago. The confusing situation of Tottenham had made one think of a return to Torino for the player, who second Football Londoninstead it will be redeemed by the Spurs for one digit open a 35 million euros.

The Swede is payable by Londoners in five years, his image used to promote the tour in Thailand of the club, would suggest that Spurs will confirm Kulusevski also for next season.

Marco Reus

The disappointment of all the people of the Borussia Dortmund it’s still hot, the 2-2 home draw against the Mainz and the simultaneous victory, at the last minute, of Bavaria Monacoeffectively handed the title to the Bavarians The captain and leader of Borussia, Marco Reus he left a post on his Instagram profile to try to metabolize the situation: “It is difficult for me to put thoughts, feelings and emotions into words right now. In any case, it is absolutely important for me to say thank you! What the BVB family did for us on Saturday, the euphoria, the mood around the stadium, the best wishes received and felt from all over Germany, is unique!! And all of this shows us how special this club and its supporters are. The reaction after the match overwhelmed me emotionally. I was speechless and completely lost at first. I know you called me, but I was too broken at the time to welcome your hug. However, with the positive reaction, you have shown me what is worth fighting for. Yes it hurts, yes we have never been this close to winning, but anyone who knows me, this club and you BVB fans know that we will rise again, keep working and fighting – just like this great club always has!”

Massimo Ferrero

Ashe’s fine Massimo Ferrero has decided to sell Sampdoria the Doriano people breathe a sigh of relief and Sampdoria is safe. Ferrero to the microphones of Telenord gave his version of the facts: “It wasn’t a negotiation, they led me to think from the heart. I didn’t take any money, I didn’t take anything. The first one who dares to insult me ​​again I kill. I did it for the people, for the people’s salaries. For a part of the fans because this story had to end, to insult Ferrero, they gave Ferrero… Garrone didn’t give me anything. So much so that I paid Baciccia 20 million and now I haven’t taken anything“.

Lots of mistakes?

“Not from me. Make one thing clear: not from me. I haven’t touched the ball for Sampdoria for 18 months. I have done eight championships, all beautiful, including the one of the lockdown. Stop looking for scapegoats. I did, I reasoned with my heart instead of reasoning with my head. They have brought me to exhaustion, I can’t take it anymore to hear all these bad words, all these falsehoods against Ferrero. Ferrero is a respectable person, he is a family man. As long as you’re all happy, I’m happy“