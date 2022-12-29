Home Sports Inter, Skriniar and the alternatives: all the names for the defence
Sports

Inter, Skriniar and the alternatives: all the names for the defence

by admin
Inter, Skriniar and the alternatives: all the names for the defence

The backlog occupies a large part of the thoughts of the Nerazzurri management, especially if an agreement cannot be found with the Slovak. And the first negotiations have already started

The Inter management has been doing everything possible for months to find an agreement with Milan Skriniar for the renewal of the contract, but in no way Giuseppe Marotta will be found unprepared in case the handshake does not arrive. The focus for his possible replacement is on average young players, as always, and on economically viable operations.

See also  Inter transfer market, Dumfries sought by Bayern Munich

You may also like

Continue to lead the team to prepare for...

Referees, Campanati award to Orsato: he is the...

The official position is to strengthen the work...

Chelsea spends 100 million pounds and vows to...

Sacramento Kings-Denver Nuggets, the odds: the leaders are...

Brooklyn Nets-Atlanta Hawks, the odds: the success of...

Chinese Super League “eight champions” Guangzhou team relegated_Guangming.com

Bugatti Chiron Profile, a diamond with a W16...

Cycling, Adorni, funerals in Parma with Colnago and...

Chunlan Cup prize quiz results announced, come and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy