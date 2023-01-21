For the moment, the club is not thinking of removing the Slovak’s armband, also because when Brozovic returns, he will be the one to wear it… due to his seniority. The Portuguese, former AC Milan nursery, is the hottest option: Lille value him between 15 and 20 million

Despite the no to Inter’s contract renewal proposal and Galtier’s practically officialized agreement on his transfer to PSG, Milan Skriniar will remain Inter captain. In Viale della Liberazione, on the other hand, they are moving to understand if there are margins to immediately sell it to the French (collecting a few million useful for the budget: 15-20) and above all to replace it (immediately or with a view to summer) . Scalvini is a strong name, but he costs a lot and Atalanta is not a club that gives discounts. So watch out for Tiago Djalò from Lille: he likes him a lot and not from now. He could have been a Nerazzurri already last summer if Milan had left (after Bremer had gone to Juve…). He could become one in the coming days and in July.

BAND AND BROZO — The captain’s armband will remain on the Slovak’s arm for the moment. The management (which in any case is very irritated by the player’s behavior) and Inzaghi do not want to risk a case that splits the locker room or disturbs its tranquility in such a delicate moment of the season. Then there is another “particular” that pushes the club and the coach to avoid earthquakes: when Brozovic returns, the captain’s armband will return to the arm of the Croatian who has more seniority than in Milan. And D’Ambrosio has even more seniority than Brozo. Not surprisingly, with Skriniar on the pitch and Handanovic on the bench, it was Danilo who brought it in the match against Bayern Munich on 7 September. While Marcelo wore it, in the same “conditions” of the previous match, in Plzen on September 13th. There is therefore only one (remote) possibility left for the immediate change: that it is the Slovak who gives up the armband. It is a hypothesis, but at the moment there are no signals in this direction. And tomorrow is the eve of Inter-Empoli… See also Asteroid May 27, today touches the Earth: direct. When and how to see it, how big it is

LIKE DJALO’ — Inter had been preparing for Skriniar’s farewell since last summer. First focusing on Bremer then making a tour of the horizon not in England and Spain, markets too expensive for the Nerazzurri coffers, but in the other leagues. With his versatility (in the three behind him he can play anywhere, but he also plays central midfield), Scalvini is liked a lot. Atalanta values ​​him at 40-50 million and are in no hurry to sell him because they know that they are watching him in the Premier League and in Germany (Bayern Munich). Inter are also monitoring the situation, but know that they will probably have to think about another right foot “arm”. At one… less expensive. Since last season he has identified Tiago Djalò of Lille, a Portuguese born in 2000 who wore the AC Milan Primavera shirt for 5 months before being sold, in the summer of 2019, to the French club with a valuation of 5 million in the Leao deal. At Lille Tiago has grown a lot and has conquered more and more space. In 2021-22, 28 appearances in Ligue 1 and 7 in the Champions League. Inter had tested the waters and the request had been for 8-9 million. Too many without Skrniar’s departure. Also because in those days the priority was a central one: Chalobat or Acerbi, who later arrived. Also this year Djalò is playing well and with continuity both in the back four and in the three. His valuation compared to 6 months ago has grown: now he costs no less than 15-20 million because he has also ended up in the sights of Napoli and other clubs. Inter however, as for Buchanan (deputy Dumfries appointed for some time), does not want to be anticipated. See also Inter, is Pinamonti saves Skriniar?

