The company does not intend to increase the bonuses in the renewal proposal from 6 million total. The player reflects: it’s time to decide

Like any self-respecting soap opera, the moment-of-truth is arriving in this one too, the moment of long-awaited decisions. The market fiction on Milan Skriniar started in the warmth, before the summer and, now that winter is knocking on the doors, the positions of the protagonists have definitely radicalised: while the player asked for time to clear his head and flew to Dubai waiting to prepare for the second part of the championship, Inter has strengthened its decision and will no longer move from the offer already sent a few weeks ago to those gravitating around the defender. There are no more margins for moving from the (very easy) bonuses decided some time ago nor, much less, is there the possibility of making a further “topping up” on the fixed part: it floats around the total of six million and from there Inter does not intend get unstuck. Whatever the cost, because the risk of losing a defender-totem to zero who could have brought about seventy million to the home coffers a few months ago is not entirely averted. On this front, however, Skriniar’s desire to live in Milan has never been in question, indeed it is the best guarantee of continuity. But, at the same time, the agreement that in words seemed to be one step away is still in the middle of the ford.

