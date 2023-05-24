Inter take the Coppa Italia in comeback: Lautaro’s brace extends Fiorentina

In the 2010the Italian Cup was the first stage of that unforgettable journey that would lead to triplet. This year there will definitely not be it scudettoit is not known how it will end a Istanbul the impossible challenge against the Manchester City of Guardiola, but in the meantime there’Inter take home another trophy. The nerazzurri win the Italian Cup 2023at the Olimpico they beat the Fiorentina by Vincenzo Italiano, 2-1in comeback, dragged by the brace of lautaro martinezincreasingly leader and symbol man of this team, al 100° (and then also 101st) goals for the Nerazzurri. It is the first title of the season (second, if we put the Super cup), the encore after last year’s victory, the third career success for Simone Inzaghi.

Precisely these numbers, which know a bit of habit, mixed with the tears of the Fiorentina players, tell how this match was probably special especially for Tuscans. Who have been missing in the final since 2014have been waiting for a trophy for over 20 years: they will be able to try again soon a Praguebecause they too will have a European final to play, that of Conference Leaguebut this was already a historic occasion to usher in the new era of Rocco Commisso. He was seen throughout the eve, and then also in the ‘different approachperfect, so much so that he immediately unlocked a match that Fiorentina played in their own way: a open face, as Italian’s ideas that have brought her up to here preach. Even if he ended up lending his side to the best Nerazzurri weapons, the gusts in the spaceswho dug the furrow in the decisive final of the first half, when instead a final like this, and the initial advantage, could perhaps have allowed a different strategy.

Yes, because Fiorentina had practically started the game with a score of 1-0 please. Ready, go and Viola is already ahead, in the first action: cross by icon that cuts through the whole area and the Nerazzurri defence, comes out on the other side Nico Gonzalez that threads Handanovich. Inter, the obligatory favourites, started with a handicap and struggled a bit to get going. He lacks precision, and perhaps indeed badness: only thrown in front of the goal, Dzeko devours the tie. However, Fiorentina lets itself be betrayed by its team limitsand from the too much desire to win this final: first it turns out to look for the doublingthen it is found with the defence totally disallineata. Just one filtering vertically to avoid offside and unmark Lautaro, who does not forgive. Having shrugged off the disadvantage and tension, Inter unleashed all of their own potential. Before the interval he has already replaced the muzzle forward: again with Lautaro, with another piece of bravura, flying shot on the usual assist by Stretcher. For Fiorentina the only good news is to go back to the locker room.

At the restart the Viola tries to repeat thesurprise effectstarts strong and puts the opponents in difficulty with a series of crosses on which Handanovic does not give the same confidence as Drunk. Inter lowered, a lot, even too much as already seen on other occasions, but it’s a technique that Inzaghi is starting to refine. It almost seems to dose the energy, avoid the edges of an increasingly rough match as the minutes go by, trusting in his defense that he will hold up to the end. Fiorentina slams, squeezes but struggles for a long time to create clean actions, which only arrive in the final. Handanovic does everything on the best two: first it’s almost done own goal with a Scrooge interrupted by the referee for one half charged to the goalkeeper, then redeems himself and saves up Jovic. The Serbian misses again with his head, with a sure shot. Gonzalez (and the usual exit of Handanovic) sow the panic in the Nerazzurri area. Fiorentina had the opportunities to take the game to extra time and really make their dream come true. But he wasted them. At the triple whistle, Inter celebrates again. It may be the least important and most awaited final of this season, but it’s still a cup.