Three people die in attack on police in Norte de Santander

This Wednesday around 2:30 in the afternoon the events occurred. The deceased would consist of a civilian and two police officers.

In Tibu, Norte de Santander, a new attack on the police was recorded this Wednesday. The first reports from the authorities indicate that the explosive devices were detonated at 2:30 in the afternoon when a patrol from the institution passed through that municipality in the Catatumbo region.

Three people, two police officers and a teenager who was riding a motorcycle, have so far died as a result of the incident.

Eight people traveling on a public transport bus and four additional uniformed officers were injured during the terrorist attack. According to reports, the wounded soldiers were taken by helicopter to Cucuta, where they are receiving medical attention.

Several areas of the municipality were left without electricity because the power lines were damaged by the explosives that exploded as the patrol passed by, according to the newspaper La Opinión de Cucuta.

The attack, which once again causes anxiety in that area of ​​Norte de Santander, has not yet been linked to any armed group. The ELN and the Farc front 33 are known to commit crimes in that region of the country.