ROMA

There are those who go to the Premier League, you see Scam and maybe Belottiwho would like to return, like Alexis Sanchezand who returns from England, like Lukaku e Pogba. However, the traffic on the Italy-Great Britain line did not involve other valuable pieces of the A series that suddenly found themselves free, such as Dybala and now Dries Mertens. After the definitive farewell to Napoli sanctioned by the president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Belgian has become an object of desire for many teams, with Lazio and now Inter Milan ready to reinforce themselves with an undoubted quality striker. For Simone Inzaghi’s team, however, there are still a few more positions in the squad to file. Meanwhile doubts about his stay in the Premier are growing, after a not exactly brilliant return, for Cristiano Ronaldo. Certainly not being able to sail again towards Serie A, but dissatisfied with his present at Manchester United, CR7 is looking for a way out and from England they still insist on the hypothesis that the Portuguese can return to Spain, to Atletico Madrid. Like many other clubs, however, even that of Cholo Simeone must give up before taking to respect the financial balance and in the case of Colchoneros it would be a question of finding someone interested in a big like Griezmann, another tip from the stratospheric engagement. Meanwhile, the Wanda Metropolitano risks not seeing it at work even this season Alvaro Morata, given that Juve continues to work on the Madrid club to have the striker available, for his part convinced of his return to Turin. Every million savings counts these days, so the negotiations are always tight and long, even when the players are convinced to change their shirts. This is the case of the Dutchman Georgino Wijnaldum, which Roma would like to add to its already important portfolio of novelties but trying to obtain support from the PSG for the player’s salary, at the moment much higher than that guaranteed to the big Giallorossi. In the next few days, the player could arrive at the court of Josè Mourinho, meanwhile on loan. I hesitate for days, but more uncertain in his result, also due to the negotiation that Milan has with Bruges for Charles De Ketelaere. The deal concluded today concerns Lecce, who announced the arrival of the Croatian on loan Kristijan Bistrovic from CSKA Moscow. –