After Inter 1-2 Roma, the Nerazzurri world turned upside down. In positive. On 1 October the team had 4 successes and as many knockouts, it was eighth in the standings, tied with Sassuolo, at -8 from the second (Atalanta with 20 points) and above all it gave the idea of ​​being in crisis deep accomplices injuries to two key elements such as Lukaku and Brozovic.