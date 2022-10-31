Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin always alongside the coach and the group, the coach who lowered the center of gravity, the players who have resumed sacrifice. The head “found” more important than the physical condition, however grown
After Inter 1-2 Roma, the Nerazzurri world turned upside down. In positive. On 1 October the team had 4 successes and as many knockouts, it was eighth in the standings, tied with Sassuolo, at -8 from the second (Atalanta with 20 points) and above all it gave the idea of being in crisis deep accomplices injuries to two key elements such as Lukaku and Brozovic.