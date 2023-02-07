After two very prolific first seasons, in line with his Toulouse years (2016-2020), the left-hander had a more difficult start to the 2022-2023 season (2.3 goals on average), but he gained momentum before the international break, being particularly decisive in the victory at Nantes (33-32, 6 goals). At the World Cup, the Catalan still scored more than 3 goals per game and won bronze with the Spanish team, his sixth international medal.