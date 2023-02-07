Ferran Solé will spend a fourth season at PSG. The Spanish international right winger (1.93m, 30), who was out of contract next summer, extended on Tuesday for one more year, until June 2024.
After two very prolific first seasons, in line with his Toulouse years (2016-2020), the left-hander had a more difficult start to the 2022-2023 season (2.3 goals on average), but he gained momentum before the international break, being particularly decisive in the victory at Nantes (33-32, 6 goals). At the World Cup, the Catalan still scored more than 3 goals per game and won bronze with the Spanish team, his sixth international medal.
Courted in particular by the Hungarian club Szeged, he finally opted for continuity and will therefore live an eighth season in the French Championship.