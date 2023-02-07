Taken from NotiAcandí

The parents, the community action board and the students of the Inmaculada Concepción de Titumate educational center, in the municipality of Unguía, carry out a strike due to the lack of teachers.

Through videos they showed their disagreement and asked the Governor of Chocó to appoint six teachers, two for primary and four for secondary, in the areas of mathematics, social, Spanish, biology, English and computer science. Expansion to grades 10 and 11 is requested.

“We want teachers, we want teachers”, shout the children of Titumate.