Home News Strike in Titumate, Unguía, due to lack of teachers
News

Strike in Titumate, Unguía, due to lack of teachers

by admin
Strike in Titumate, Unguía, due to lack of teachers

Taken from NotiAcandí

The parents, the community action board and the students of the Inmaculada Concepción de Titumate educational center, in the municipality of Unguía, carry out a strike due to the lack of teachers.

Through videos they showed their disagreement and asked the Governor of Chocó to appoint six teachers, two for primary and four for secondary, in the areas of mathematics, social, Spanish, biology, English and computer science. Expansion to grades 10 and 11 is requested.

“We want teachers, we want teachers”, shout the children of Titumate.

See also  Telethon, 540 teams and 15,000 athletes involved: the ranking of the solidarity relay

You may also like

Recognition of Briceño Moreno Primitive Environmental Civil Merit.

Direct visit to Luohu Port in Shenzhen: Surrounding...

Investigations into the strange death of a priest...

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile launch candidacy for...

Biden explains his refusal to deliver F-16 fighters...

Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the...

The Central Cemetery of Popayán, the Ministry of...

National Government and mayors agree on a unified...

Idiom reading | Happiness is not drizzle, it...

Many holes in the tracks? This is the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy