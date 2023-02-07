Broccoli is a vegetable full of fiber, vitamins C and group B and important mineral salts such as calcium, iron, potassium and phosphorus. Broccoli also contains a very important substance, sulforaphane, which prevents the development of cancer cells. Broccoli helps the intestine to fight constipation, opposes water retention by supporting the body to remove excess liquids, weakens inflammation of the airways such as colds, tracheitis, laryngitis and pharyngitis.

Do not eat broccoli if: pay close attention to the consequences

They contain goitrogens and are therefore not recommended, and moderately dangerous, for people suffering from thyroid problems. We must not eat broccoli if they are yellow. In fact, if we notice that our broccoli has turned yellow, unfortunately it means that the vegetables have gone bad and may have the presence of mould. Just mold can imply that the color is yellowish.

Other signs of poor quality can be the viscous consistency of the food, which means that they are going mouldy, the stronger than usual scent and the soft stem. Consuming the yellowed ones can lead to the danger of food poisoning with symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, severe headache, diarrhea, dizziness up to more serious problems such as breathing difficulties and fulminant hepatitis.

Maintaining broccoli is also essential to have a healthy dish on the table that is not, on the contrary, harmful to the body. To taste fresh broccoli and be able to enjoy their properties, the ideal is not to wash them before storing them. This is because excess humidity supports the formation of mold more quickly. It is advisable to consume them freshly purchased within three days. If more time passes it is probable that the vegetables could go bad.

Eventually, if we buy large quantities of broccoli, we can freeze them to enjoy them later, if necessary. Finally, for those who are observing anticoagulant therapy, reduced portions of this and other foods containing vitamin K are recommended, as they could partially hinder the action of the prescribed drugs.