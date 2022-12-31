“Very happy to be back working with the team”, complete with the hashtag #ForzaInter. This is Lautaro’s message on social media: smiles and immediately a ball for the world champion. Il Toro has done a personalized job, having just returned from a long commitment with the Albiceleste national team. The number 10 wants to join the Nerazzurri, but for the match against Napoli the favorite attacking duo is the one formed by Dzeko and Lukaku: the Belgian is now recovered, the Bosnian continues to score. The former Roma had closed the first part of the championship with two goals against Atalanta and started again in a friendly match, scoring against Reggina and Sassuolo. The two towers, like all the players playing yesterday at Mapei, have done a de-fatiguing job. In today’s session Inzaghi had everyone at his disposal. Also a fresh world champion.