© Reuters. Top search! Be careful of viral myocarditis after “Yang Guo”? These A-share pharmaceutical companies deploy related businesses



News from the Associated Financial Press on December 31 (edited by Li Chen)“My heartbeat is a little fast, should I go to the hospital?” “My heartbeat is more than 120 beats per minute, is it myocarditis?” Recently, many patients who have been infected with the new coronavirus have left messages on the Internet saying that they have symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, Suspect myocarditis and ask if medical attention is needed.The topic “Beware of Viral Myocarditis after Yang Passes” became the number one hot search list。

Recently, cases of myocarditis caused by the new coronavirus have aroused the attention of the whole people. Since young people are susceptible to myocarditis, they are also more worried about the risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 infection and recovery. According to surging news, there is an individual susceptibility to myocarditis. If a young person has never had myocarditis due to a cold before the age of 25, he does not have to worry too much about suffering from new crown-related myocarditis.

Myocarditis is an inflammatory lesion of the myocardium, which can be caused by infection (such as virus, bacteria or fungi) or non-infectious factors (such as autoimmune disease, etc.). Clinically, myocarditis is mostly caused by viral infection, and common cold can also be induced.

According to the incomplete arrangement of the Financial Associated Press, the listed companies that deploy related businesses for the treatment of myocarditis are mainlyXinguang Pharmaceutical, Dali Pharmaceutical, Tuoxin Pharmaceutical, Yisheng Pharmaceutical, etc.The specific business is as follows：

On December 30, Xinguang Pharmaceutical replied on Interactive Easy that, according to the literature, the company’s productsTreatment of Viral Myocarditis with Huangqi Shengmai DecoctionClinically received satisfactory results.

Tuoxin Pharmaceutical replied on December 29 that the company’s subsidiaryCyclic adenosine monophosphate APIs are used to produce cyclic adenosine monophosphate finished products for the treatment ofangina pectoris, myocardial infarction,Myocarditisand cardiogenic shock. It has a certain effect on improving symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, and chest tightness of rheumatic heart disease.

On December 28, Yisheng Pharmaceutical replied on Interactive Easy, saying that after consulting professional literature,Levocarnitine combined with Qingkailing Injection has a significant effect in the treatment of viral myocarditisthe company produces Qingkailing injection.

According to the data, Dali Pharmaceutical productsShenmai Injection is mainly used for the treatment of viral myocarditisand other diseases.

Shen Chengxing, director of the Cardiovascular Medicine Department of the Sixth People’s Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University, pointed out in an interview with a reporter from The Paper that foreign studies have shown that the incidence of myocarditis in patients with new crowns is between 2‰ and 4‰. The vast majority of myocarditis can be cured by itself, the rate of severe cases is extremely low, and the early treatment effect is also very good.Instead, we should be alert to “myocarditis phobia”, which will lead to aggravation of new crown symptoms。

It is worth noting that Shen Chengxing said that recently, the number of outpatients in his department of cardiology has been three to four hundred per day, and about half of them are seeking examination to rule out myocarditis after the new crown infection. “It can be said that 99% of them can be ruled out.”