Inter, the watchword is to lower your age

Not only Edin Dzeko, there are many over 30s ready to greet the Nerazzurri side of Milan. Thus the hunt for the Scudetto and the Champions League starts again.

After two years, Edin Dzeko’s experience with the Inter shirt is about to end. There is Turkey in its future, precisely Fenerbahce, ready to welcome a striker who has proved to be one of the pillars of Simone Inzaghi’s formation.

Arrived amid the fears of a certainly not young age and after six years of great level spent in Rome, the Bosnian has been able to impose himself with performances and above all with goals. There are 31 in 101 appearances, always in double figures between the championship and the cups (14 goals this year, 17 last year), always with over 30 appearances in Serie A and almost 50 games per season. And given the cost of his card (1.5 million) each goal was worth 45,000 euros in spending. Nothing if you think of today’s transfer market figures. And for an Edin Dzeko who says goodbye, there are other pawns on the starting list, with one big goal: to rejuvenate the squad without affecting competitiveness.

Brozovic and D’Ambrosio are also ready to say goodbye

Lowering the average age is the mantra that is repeated around Appiano Gentile, without however lowering the dreams of glory. We need to resume the climb in the championship, improving on this year’s third place and going on the hunt for the Italian flag again. We have to repeat the triumphal ride in the Champions League, which went beyond all predictions up to the final, where Inter had to stop in the presence of Guardiola’s Manchester City. The odds for the 2023-2024 Champions League see the Nerazzurri at 34.00, while there are Bayern Munich at 7.00, Real Madrid at 9.00, Barcelona at 11.00. In short, the favorites are others. But they were again this year.

To overturn the prediction there will be the field and there will be, above all, the transfer market. Brozovic is getting closer and closer to Saudi Arabia, on the Al Nassr side, and D’Ambrosio should also say goodbye. A restyling operation that should bring new recruits, young but at the same time talented players to the Nerazzurri shirt. The first name on top of the wishes of Inzaghi and also of the fans is that of Davide Frattesi, the all-round midfielder of Sassuolo who is increasingly establishing himself in the national team as well. A real auction is underway with Juventus, Milan, Naples and Rome interested in the player, who however has already given his word to Inter. A deal worth over 30 million euros for a prospectus with a secure future.