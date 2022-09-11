Home Sports Inter-Torino, Inzaghi: “I will alternate Handanovic and Onana”
Inter-Torino, Inzaghi: "I will alternate Handanovic and Onana"

Inter-Torino, Inzaghi: "I will alternate Handanovic and Onana"

The Inter coach: “It was very important to return to success, I will also change players in goal”

Simone Inzaghi grasps the very important significance of the victory against Turin. “An important, desired success as a team against an opponent that is difficult to face. We all suffered together, our curve was with us until the end, it was a victory wanted by the group. I wanted us to win again. As Inter we have the” obligation to do so. A few days ago we met a team that I think is the best in the world for intensity of play. Seeing the team that suffers and fights gives a coach a lot of pleasure. “

THE ANALYSIS

Simone Inzaghi also recognizes the great merits of Turin. “We were also contracted for the way Torino played, we used the goalkeeper a lot. At the end of the first half I told the boys that we had to try to get the ball to the attackers in the best possible way. Results and victories create self-esteem, six have passed. games and we won four. We are growing in singles and as a team. Lautaro? He was as good as everyone else. We have three games in six days, now there is a day and a half to prepare for the tricky away match against Viktoria Pilzen. ” .

HANDANOVIC

Another great news for Inzaghi is Samir Handanovic’s return to high levels. “Onana is a strong goalkeeper, but by selling him in training he has shown that he is even more so. I am lucky to be able to switch between him and Handanovic. As I change players, I will change the goalkeeper. Samir is a quality goalkeeper and we know that Onana can also be decisive “.

