Inter turns to Morata, everyone is crazy about Hjulmand. Rome is held Belotti

Juventus, Inter and Milan the most active in the last hours of the 2023 summer transfer market Marcus Thuramstealing him from Milan in the transfer market derby with the Rossoneri, the Nerazzurri are looking for a meeting point with the Chelsea for Lukaku’s stayWhile the ‘Devil’ seeks revenge with the assault on Frattesialso in the sights of Rome and the Bianconeri.

E Alvaro Morata has ended up on the Inter radar, Juventus aims to get Rabiot’s yes for the renewal, while Max Allegri removes the sirens from Saudi Arabia. A no that of the Juventus coach supported by the club’s latest market moves: the sporting director Giovanni Manna is at work to satisfy Allegri’s requests. Milik’s returnstrongly desired by the coach, and the previous confirmation of Danilo, demonstrate the intention of entrusting the dressing room to players experienced and esteemed by the current coach.

Agreement then between Inter and Al-Nassr for Brozovic. The Croatian after eight and a half years, in which he collected 330 appearances and scored 31 goals, is preparing to leave the Nerazzurri for 23 million euros. And always on the Nerazzurri exit front, it is possible to turn around by Manchester United per Onana: Red Devils coach ten Hag would push for an extension of the current goalkeeper De Gea.

In house rome continue the negotiation with Leeds for Kristensen. After having had the footballer’s availability, the Capitoline club is looking for an agreement with the English for the transfer formula which should be a loan with redemption. And again from Trigoria, through an interview released on the Giallorossi official website, confirmation of Andrea Belotti’s renewal until 2025 arrived: “I live this extension – said the former Turin striker – as a stage in a journey that began a year ago”.

Another player of interest Mourinho’s training is Morten Hjulmand. The Lecce midfielder is back from a great season, which has increased interest from the big names in Serie A. The valuation is 25 million euros which, however, can be lowered with the inclusion of a technical counterpart. The Apulians are hoping for an auction, which could really materialize in the next few weeks. There is strong interest in the Danish also from Juventus and Fiorentina. And in these hours Milan’s approval rating would also have increased significantly, especially after the departure of Sandro Tonali towards the English Premier League.

On the bench front Zinedine Zidane gets back into the game: The former Real Madrid manager spoke on his 51st birthday. “I hope to be able to return to coaching soon. I miss that adrenaline, I need it. If there’s one player that still blows me off my seat, it’s him Karim Benzemamaybe even Luka Modric and I’m a big fan of Mbappè, I hope he wins the Ballon d’Or soon.”

