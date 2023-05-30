Inter, Verratti idea for the midfield

Marco Verratti all’Inter it is a suggestion that teases a lot. The Italian, who has never played in Serie A, is now winding down his adventure at PSG. In the summer, therefore, we will look for a new team. His salary is out of reach for Serie A and there is already talk of some offers from Qatar or Arabia. However, Marotta has become accustomed to much more sensational coup de theater, so the track should not be excluded. In addition to Verratti, there are other important leads concerning Inter. In defense, in fact, you don’t give up on the track Pavard as Skriniar’s heir. The Frenchman will leave Bayern in the summer and the Nerazzurri feel the blow.

Umtiti all’Inter: 70%

L’Inter continue to follow the trail that leads to Umtiti. Contacts with Barcelona are constant and Marotta would like to close the purchase of the Frenchman with whom there seems to already be a three-year agreement as soon as possible. Umtiti is the first choice for defense because he is a very experienced player who has relaunched himself in Serie A and would be perfect in a three-man defence. That’s why Marotta is insisting.

Pavard all’Inter: 50%

The Gazzetta dello Sport has revived the interest ofInter per Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman, whose contract expires in 2024, can be the big shot in defence. According to the rosea, Milan too would be on the trail of the Bayern player, thanks to the bond that exists between Pavard and Giroud. However, Inter seem to have the advantage because already in January they had advanced a 20 million offer, which was rejected. In the summer there will be a new assault that could lead to different outcomes.

Samardzic all’Inter: 35%

L’Inter keep hunting Lazar Samardzic and is ready to duel with Napoli. The Serbian has been liked for some time and is considered perfect to relieve Mkhytarian as an inside midfielder. Udinese is an expensive shop and the player’s valuation is close to 30 million euros, but Marotta has been building the lines for the player for some time and could present an offer in case of Brozovic’s departure.

Balogun all’Inter: 35%

L’Inter for the attack she came heavily up Balogun. The American is the favorite in the event of the sale of Correa. According to Gazzetta dello SportArsenal would start from a valuation of 40 million euros, a lot for Inter. However, the player is very popular and with a possible transfer of Correa, the Nerazzurri could go hunting for the striker who scored 20 goals in Ligue1.

Verratti to Inter: 15%

PSG has decided to let go Marco Verratti. The Italian, who landed in Paris in the first wave of purchases of Al Khelafi, way back in 2012, was discharged by the club after the last disastrous year, despite a contract until 2026. According to RepublicInter would have come forward for the player. The real problem is represented by a salary of 12 million euros. Clearly, to sign for Inter, the midfielder would have to review his demands. Guardiola’s City is also on him, so Marotta’s usual masterstroke will be needed to complete what, at the moment, is only a suggestion.

