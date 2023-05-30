Home » Petro denies attacks against High Courts and attacks the Prosecutor
News

by admin
In the midst of the participation of President Gustavo Petro in the Meeting of Presidents of South American Countries in Brasilia, Brazil, the head of state has taken time out of his schedule to once again attack Attorney General Francisco Barbosa in the framework of the dispute that they have been advancing for weeks due to the separation of powers.

It was through his Twitter account where the Head of State, denying any type of criticism on his part of the actions of the Council of State, again referred to the press and Barbosa, whom he accused of making use of his position to exceed his tasks as the highest authority of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“I have no problem with cuts. That some sectors of the press misinterpret my words, it is their problem that we have an obligation to clarify. The congress, following its tradition, must restore the pact of its tables and not break it”, assured Petro before launching a new questioning to the Prosecutor.

