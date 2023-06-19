Aida Merlano was transferred to a Battalion in the Atlantic

The National Penitentiary Institute (Inpec) on Sunday morning carried out the transfer of former congresswoman Aida Merlano from the Buen Pastor prison in Bogotá to the Vergara y Velasco Battalion, located in Malambo, Atlántico.

This transfer was carried out in response to a request submitted by Merlano and his defense, who expressed concern for his safety in the Bogotá city prison.

After having spent four months in the El Buen Pastor prison in Bogotá, the former representative of the Chamber Aida Merlano Rebolledo was transferred this Sunday to the Vergara y Velasco Battalion.

It should be noted that in March of this year, Aida Merlano was deported from Venezuela, where she had fled in October 2019 after escaping from a dental office in Bogotá.

The Special Chamber of First Instance of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) sentenced Merlano Rebolledo to 5 years and 6 months in prison in November of last year for crimes related to electoral corruption, specifically for violating campaign spending ceilings or limits. electoral.

The Supreme Court had already found Merlano responsible for conspiracy to commit a crime, corruption of the voter and illegal possession of weapons, in a decision that was confirmed in second instance. It was proven that he was part of a criminal structure whose objective was to buy votes to obtain a position in the Senate.

The transfer of Aida Merlano to the Battalion in the department of Atlántico seeks to guarantee her safety and compliance with the sentence.

“I thank all the authorities of the Inpec MinJusticia and MinDefensa, the transfer of former Senator Aida Merlano to protect her personal integrity due to the recent threats against her and guarantee her true contribution to justice,” commented on his Twitter account the lawyer Miguel Angel del Rio.

I thank all the authorities of the @inpec ⁦⁦⁦@MinjusticiaCo⁩ @mindefensathe transfer of former Senator Aida Merlano to protect her personal integrity due to the recent threats against her and to guarantee her true contribution to justice. pic.twitter.com/RDyKPO4YL2 – Miguel Angel Del Río Malo (@migueldelrioabg) June 18, 2023