Inter vs AC Milan in the Champions League: A dangerous illusion

The Milan derby in the Champions League suggests that clubs are back at the top of Europe. But they haven’t been there for a long time. Rather, both look to an uncertain future.

Ganz Milan looks at a thigh. The thigh belongs to Rafael Leão, the 23-year-old Portuguese in the service of AC Milan. Leão, they say in Milan, makes the good and bad weather at Milan these weeks. If he is fit, the Italian champion of 2022 usually wins, if the attacker on the left is missing, things are not going well. The adductor strain that Leão sustained in his right thigh in last Saturday’s 2-0 win against Lazio is now of national interest.

This Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN) there will be a local derby in the semi-finals of the Champions League, AC against Inter Milan. Hardly anyone would have thought this possible a few months ago. The Internazionale, who are currently more light-footed, are considered a slight favourite. But the more glorious history could inspire Milan. Even without Leão, the star shining all over Milan and also to other European football strongholds.