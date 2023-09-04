Home » Colombia Selection Gears Up for World Cup Qualifiers with First Practice
Colombia Selection Gears Up for World Cup Qualifiers with First Practice

Colombia Selection Gears Up for World Cup Qualifiers with First Practice

Colombia National Team Begins Training for World Cup Qualifiers

The Colombia national team has started their preparations for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with their first practice session on Monday. Under the guidance of coach Néstor Lorenzo, the team is looking to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament.

Several key players have joined the squad in the Barranquilla concentration. James Rodríguez, Santiago Arias, and Rafael Santos Borré, who were playing in Brazil, the United States, and Germany respectively, reported to the camp on Sunday night. Alongside them, Dávinson Sánchez, Déiver Machado, Devis Vásquez, and Jefferson Lerma have also answered the call and joined the team.

On Monday, more players including Álvaro Montero, John Lucumí, Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta, Luis Díaz, John Jader Durán, and Juan Fernando Quintero reported to the camp. Quintero, who scored a goal for Racing in his previous match, is expected to arrive at the end of the day.

Led by coach Lorenzo, the team is scheduled to have their first practice on the pitch on Monday afternoon. The timing of the practice has been chosen to align with the match scheduled against Venezuela, which is set to take place on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

The Colombian national team is eager to showcase their skills and secure victories in the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. With a talented and dedicated group of players, they are aiming to make a strong impression on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

