Home Sports Lakers vs. Mavericks starting: Davis, Irving come back, James & Doncic continue to be absent – ​​yqqlm
Sports

Lakers vs. Mavericks starting: Davis, Irving come back, James & Doncic continue to be absent – ​​yqqlm

by admin
Lakers vs. Mavericks starting: Davis, Irving come back, James & Doncic continue to be absent – ​​yqqlm
2023-03-18 10:10

Source: Live Bar

Original title: Lakers vs. Mavericks starting: Davis, Irving come back, James & Doncic continue to be absent

Lakers vs. Mavericks starting: Davis, Irving come back, James & Doncic continue to be absent

Live broadcast, March 18th, at 10:30, the Lakers played against the Mavericks at home.

Before the game, the two teams started first, Davis and Irving returned, and James and Doncic continued to be absent. details as follows:

Lakers: Troy Brown Jr., Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis, Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell;

Lone Ranger: Bullock, Kleiber, Dwight Powell, Josh Green, Kyrie Irving.

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  Tokyo Paralympics, Italy dominates in swimming: 10 medals in two days

You may also like

Important victory for Wöber-Club Leeds in the relegation...

Brunson leads the Knicks to victory over the...

Inter, Lukaku downloaded? Here is Marotta’s plan

victorious, Ireland takes date before the World Cup...

Cycling Milano Sanremo, fall due to a rack...

KP Brno basketball players lost at home to...

Monza wastes and Cremonese deludes themselves but ends...

Diana Langes confirmed as Tyrol President

Hard video released, Ufc wrestler Jeff Molina forced...

Rugby Italy finished the Six Nations by losing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy