Lakers vs. Mavericks starting: Davis, Irving come back, James & Doncic continue to be absent
Live broadcast, March 18th, at 10:30, the Lakers played against the Mavericks at home.
Before the game, the two teams started first, Davis and Irving returned, and James and Doncic continued to be absent. details as follows:
Lakers: Troy Brown Jr., Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis, Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell;
Lone Ranger: Bullock, Kleiber, Dwight Powell, Josh Green, Kyrie Irving.
